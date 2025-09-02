BSE SME Globtier Infotech's digital pitch muted on debut

Shares of Globtier Infotech was trading at Rs 54.72 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 72.

The scrip was listed at Rs 57.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.60 and a low of Rs 54.72. About 38,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Globtier Infotech's IPO was subscribed 1.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2025 and it closed on 28 August 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 72 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 38,11,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 5,00,800 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 71.38% from 99.87% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of company, repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain loans availed by company and for general corporate purpose. Noida-based Globtier Infotech is a managed IT and SAP support service provider. Its core services include IT facilities management (FMS), application support, application development, digital transformation, and cloud solutions. It serves small, midsize, and start-up enterprises across various industries. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 707 full time employees.