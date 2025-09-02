Mobikwik climbs after ADIA's exit via block deal

One Mobikwik Systems soared 10.07% to Rs 261.15 after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) fully exited the digital payments provider through block deals on Monday, 1 September 2025.

According to NSE block deal data, ADIA sold 16.44 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 238.45 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 39.21 crore. The sale accounted for 2.10% of Mobikwiks equity, marking the sovereign wealth funds complete exit from the company as per the June 2025 shareholding pattern.

The buyers included BofA Securities Europe SA, which purchased 5 lakh shares (0.64% equity) at Rs 243.61 per share, and S I Investments & Broking, which acquired 4 lakh shares (0.51% equity) at Rs 248.42 per share.

With ADIA's exit, Mobikwiks investor mix remains dominated by Peak XV Partners Investments IV with a 9.92% stake, followed by Cisco Systems (USA) at 1.54% and American Express Travel Related Services Company at 1.34%. Other notable foreign portfolio investors include Government Pension Fund Global (3.01%), Societe Generale - Odi (1.2%) and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius (1.12%). One Mobikwik Systems is a digital wallet and payments platform offering a wide range of financial products to consumers and merchants. Its portfolio includes MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway), serving over 180.2 million registered users and 4.64 million+ merchants. The company has also expanded into credit (ZIP EMI, merchant cash advances), and savings and investment products such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, digital gold, and Lens.AI.