Marine Electricals gains on securing Rs 17-cr order from Allweiler India

Marine Electricals (India) rose 2.11% to Rs 174.80 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.36 crore from Allweiler India for the supply of control panels.The order will be executed and delivered over a period of 36 months.
Marine Electricals is a one-stop shop for electrical and communication needs. They design, build, and install systems that improve efficiency and sustainability for their clients and their clients' customers.
On a consolidated basis, Marine Electricals (India) reported a 5% decline in net profit to Rs 12.82 crore in Q4 FY25, despite an 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 224.99 crore, compared to the same quarter last year.
