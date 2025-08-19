Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marine Electricals gains on securing Rs 17-cr order from Allweiler India

Marine Electricals gains on securing Rs 17-cr order from Allweiler India

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Marine Electricals (India) rose 2.11% to Rs 174.80 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.36 crore from Allweiler India for the supply of control panels.

The order will be executed and delivered over a period of 36 months.

Marine Electricals is a one-stop shop for electrical and communication needs. They design, build, and install systems that improve efficiency and sustainability for their clients and their clients' customers.

On a consolidated basis, Marine Electricals (India) reported a 5% decline in net profit to Rs 12.82 crore in Q4 FY25, despite an 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 224.99 crore, compared to the same quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

DEVIT wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

Glenmark USA to launch Micafungin for Injection 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story