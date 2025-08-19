Marine Electricals gains on securing Rs 17-cr order from Allweiler India

Marine Electricals (India) rose 2.11% to Rs 174.80 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.36 crore from Allweiler India for the supply of control panels.

The order will be executed and delivered over a period of 36 months.

Marine Electricals is a one-stop shop for electrical and communication needs. They design, build, and install systems that improve efficiency and sustainability for their clients and their clients' customers.

On a consolidated basis, Marine Electricals (India) reported a 5% decline in net profit to Rs 12.82 crore in Q4 FY25, despite an 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 224.99 crore, compared to the same quarter last year.