BSE SME Icon Facilitators loses footing on listing day

Shares of Icon Facilitators were trading at Rs 85.50 on the BSE, a discount of 6.04% compared with the issue price of Rs 91.The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a discount of 1.10% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 90 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 2.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Icon Facilitators' IPO was subscribed 2.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2025 and it closed on 26 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 85 to Rs 91 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 21,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.09% from 95.65% pre-issue.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.
Icon Facilitators provides a wide array of technical facility management services under one umbrella, including electrical system management & operations, captive power management, STP/ETP and water treatment, HVAC management, building management systems (BMS), fire & safety equipment, elevator and escalator operations & maintenance, and annual maintenance contracts for electrical & mechanical (E&M) equipment. The company offers a comprehensive bouquet of solutions to commercial, retail, industrial, and residential clients. Its operations are primarily concentrated in the northern part of India, with a major presence in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, while also extending services to other regions including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 2,030 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 58.06 crore and net profit of Rs 4.47 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
