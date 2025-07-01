Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL slumps as net turnover slides 3% YoY in June 2025

SSWL slumps as net turnover slides 3% YoY in June 2025

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) slipped 3.40% to Rs 264.35 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 350.67 crore for June 2025, down 2.08% YoY growth compared to Rs 358.11 crore posted in June 2024.

The company's gross turnover slipped 1.81% to Rs 426.31 crore in June 2025 from Rs 434.21 crore recorded in June 2024.

In value terms, the overall exports segment declined by 8% YoY, the alloy segment gained 41% YoY, the truck segment tanked 28% YoY, the tractor tumbled 9% YoY, the passenger car segment slumped 21%, while the 2&3-wheeler segment fell 23% YoY in June 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment fell by 25% YoY, the alloy segment surged 23% YoY, the truck segment tanked 22% YoY, the tractor segment decreased 4% YoY, the passenger car segment slumped 18%, while the 2&3-wheeler segment tumbled 24% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 88.23% to Rs 60.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 515.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.46% YoY to Rs 1,233.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

