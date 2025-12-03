DPIIT recognizes nearly 2 lakh startups under the Startup India initiative

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry noted that Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised 1,97,692 entities as startups under the Startup India initiative as of 31st October 2025. These recognitions have been granted in accordance with the eligibility conditions, which outlines the criteria for entities to be classified as startups. As on 31st October 2025, 6,385 recognised startups are categorized as closed i.e., dissolved/struck-oﬀ as per the Ministry of Corporate Aﬀairs, on the basis of data shared on 11th November 2025. The Government has not observed any increase in startup closures. Closures that do occur are generally influenced by factors such as the viability of the business model, alignment with market demands, domestic and global economic conditions, the nature of products and services developed, the ability to attract funding, and other business specific considerations, the ministry noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app