India composite PMI eases to 59.7 in November

Indias Composite PMI slipped to 59.7 in November 2025, down from Octobers 60.4 and the flash estimate of 59.9, marking a six-month low yet remaining comfortably above the long-run average. Manufacturing growth slowed to an 11-month low, while services activity accelerated, keeping overall expansion strong. New orders continued to rise sharply though at the weakest pace in six months. Input price inflation eased across both sectors, with the composite index showing the mildest cost rise in more than five years. Output price inflation also cooled to an eight-month low as companies raised prices less aggressively.

