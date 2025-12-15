Wakefit Innovations lists at marginal discount; shares drift lower

Shares of Wakefit Innovations were currently trading at Rs 179.60 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 7.90% as compared with the issue price of Rs 195.The stock debuted at Rs 194.10 on the BSE, marking a marginal discount of 0.46% over the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 194.70 and a low of 177.25. On the BSE, over 6.59 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
The initial public offer of Wakefit Innovations was subscribed 2.52 times. The offer received bids 9.16 crore shares as against 3.63 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it closed on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 371.18 crore and offer for sale of 46754405 equity shares. At the upper end price, the issue size was at Rs 1,288.88 crore.
Wakefit Innovations proposes to utilise Rs 30.8 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up 117 new COCO-regular stores, Rs 161.4 crore towards rent and related payments for the existing stores and Rs 15.4 crore toward purchase of new equipment and machinery. Additionally, Rs 108.4 crore is reserved for marketing and advertising. The balance will be utilized for general corporate purposes.
Wakefit Innovations is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and sleep solutions company, best known for its high-quality and affordable range of mattresses, furniture, and home decor products. Over time, Wakefit expanded its portfolio to include pillows, beds, sofas, study tables, wardrobes, and other furniture items, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian homes.
Wakefit own channels comprise its website and its company owned company operated (COCO) regular stores, while external channels comprise various marketplaces, such as major e-commerce platforms, including Pepperfry and quick commerce platforms, and multi-branded outlets (MBOs) including Pai International Electronics Limited. Its COCO regular stores have grown from 23 as of March 31, 2023, to 125 as of September 30, 2025, located in 62 cities across 19 states and 2 union territories.
The company launched 3,070 and 2,333 SKUs across all its categories in Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2024, respectively. The company derives around 60% of its revenues from mattresses product category.
Ahead of the IPO, Wakefit Innovations on 5 December 2025, the company raised Rs 580 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 2.97 crore shares at Rs 195 each to 33 anchor investors.
For the six month ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.57 crore and sales of Rs 724 crore.
