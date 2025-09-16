Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Karbonsteel Engineering welds investor trust with premium listing

BSE SME Karbonsteel Engineering welds investor trust with premium listing

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Shares of Karbonsteel Engineering was trading at Rs 194.35 on the BSE, a premium of 22.23% compared with the issue price of Rs 159.

The scrip was listed at Rs 185.10, a premium of 16.42% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 194.35 and a low of Rs 185.10. About 15.44 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Karbonsteel Engineering's IPO was subscribed 71.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2025 and it closed on 11 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 151 to Rs 159 per share.

The IPO comprised an issue of 37,29,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 30,39,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,90,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditures towards the expansion of its existing Umbergaon facility through the construction of new sheds, repayment of a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Karbonsteel Engineering on 8 September 2025, raised Rs 16.86 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.60 lakh shares at Rs 159 each to 10 anchor investors.

Karbonsteel Engineering is primarily engaged in the design, fabrication, and assembly of heavy and precision steel structures, customized to meet clients requirements across various industrial and infrastructure segments. The company has delivered structural engineering and fabrication solutions in diverse sectors, including steel plants, railway bridges, oil and gas plants, refineries, chemical plants, and other industrial units. Its fabricated structures form an integral part of the construction, expansion, or modernization of industrial and infrastructure projects, including industrial plants, high-rise buildings, railway bridges, and other large-scale developments. As of 31 July 2025, the company had a total workforce of 381 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 273.05 crore and net profit of Rs 14.16 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

