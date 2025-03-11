BSE SME NAPS Global India rises on debut

Shares of NAPS Global India were trading at Rs 102.60 on the BSE, a premium of 14% compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at 108, a premium of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 108 and a low of Rs 102.60. About 26,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

NAPS Global India's IPO was subscribed 1.17 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 March 2025 and it closed on 6 March 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 90 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 13,20,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.20% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

NAPS Global India is a wholesale importer of textile products and acts as an established player in the garment manufacturing supply chain in Maharashtra, India. The company primarily imports cotton and man-made fabrics from manufacturers in China and Hong Kong in bulk quantities and provides timely supply to vendors of garment manufacturing companies in Maharashtra, India. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 9 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 52.44 crore and net profit of Rs 1.53 crore for the period as of 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News