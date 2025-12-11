INR stays subdued near record lows

The Indian rupee continues to stay subdued near record low levels in opening trades on Thursday. INR opened at Rs 89.95 per dollar and slipped to a low of 90.12 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 89.94 against the US dollar, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows. Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-India trade talks, which could boost the rupee in the coming days. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.3 percent each on Wednesday to extend losses for a third straight session. FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 1,651 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,752 crore, as per provisional exchange data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News