Glenmark USA to launch Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial. Glenmark's Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Leucovorin Calcium for Injection, 350 mg/vial, of Hospira, Inc. [NDA 008107]. Glenmark will begin distribution in December 2025.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

