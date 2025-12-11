Glenmark USA to launch Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial. Glenmark's Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Leucovorin Calcium for Injection, 350 mg/vial, of Hospira, Inc. [NDA 008107]. Glenmark will begin distribution in December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News