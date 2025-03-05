BSE SME Shreenath Paper Products makes a weak debut

Shares of Shreenath Paper Products were trading at Rs 33.44 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 44.

The scrip was listed at 35.20, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 35.20 and a low of Rs 33.44. About 1.23 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shreenath Paper Products' IPO was subscribed 1.8 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2025, and it closed on 28 February 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 44 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,10,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 72.98% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for meeting incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shreenath Paper Products is a leading provider of supply chain solutions for industries that rely on paper materials such as coated, food-grade, machine-glazed, and adhesive papers in their manufacturing processes. The company offers a wide range of paper products, including sublimation base paper, thermal base paper, and straw paper; cup stock paper, security PSA sheets, high-strength paper, C2S and C1S papers; and more. As of February 29, 2024, the company had 9 professionals.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 77.04 crore and net profit of Rs 2.40 crore on a nine-month basis for the period as of 31 December 2024.

