Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
India's merchandise exports rose to $37.24 billion in July, 2025 from $35.14 billion in June, up around 6% while imports climbed more sharply to $64.59 billion from $53.92 billion, spiking around 20%. The combined trade in goods and services in July stood at $68.27 billion in exports and $79.99 billion in imports, raising the overall trade deficit to $11.72 billion for the month, up from $3.51 billion in June and $10.10 billion a year ago. Domestic Services exports were almost steady at $31.03 billion in July, slightly down from $32.84 billion in June, while services imports eased to $15.40 billion from $17.58 billion. In July 2024, services exports stood at $30.60 billion and imports at $15.94 billion.

During April-July this year, merchandise exports rose 3% year-on-year to $149.20 billion, while imports climbed 5.36% to $244.01 billion. Key export categories included engineering products ($39.33 billion, up from $37.10 billion), electronic goods ($16.17 billion, up from $11.25 billion), and pharmaceuticals ($10.25 billion, up from $9.54 billion). Gems and jewellery exports slipped slightly to $9.05 billion from $9.12 billion, and petroleum products fell to $21.75 billion from $26.43 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

