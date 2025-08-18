Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 101.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 August 2025.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 101.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.23% to Rs.1,316.50. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 22720 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3754 shares. The stock increased 8.91% to Rs.2,840.45. Volumes stood at 10942 shares in the last session. Escorts Kubota Ltd registered volume of 19081 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3477 shares. The stock rose 8.23% to Rs.3,680.10. Volumes stood at 1565 shares in the last session. Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 81082 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16548 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.264.55. Volumes stood at 44303 shares in the last session.