Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 101.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 August 2025.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 101.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.23% to Rs.1,316.50. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 22720 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3754 shares. The stock increased 8.91% to Rs.2,840.45. Volumes stood at 10942 shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd registered volume of 19081 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3477 shares. The stock rose 8.23% to Rs.3,680.10. Volumes stood at 1565 shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 81082 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16548 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.264.55. Volumes stood at 44303 shares in the last session.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43051 shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.572.75. Volumes stood at 19869 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story