PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore to reduce traffic congestion in the national capital and its surrounding areas. The two projects have been developed under the government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. These new projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time from Sonipat, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram to IGI Airport when completely operational.
