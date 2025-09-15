BSE SME Vashishtha Luxury Fashion walks the runway with a modest debut

Shares of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion was trading at Rs 118.10 on the BSE, a premium of 6.40% compared with the issue price of Rs 111.The scrip was listed at Rs 118, a premium of 6.31% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently flat compared to its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 123 and a low of Rs 112.10. About 6 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Vashishtha Luxury Fashion's IPO was subscribed 2.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 September 2025 and it closed on 10 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 109 to Rs 111 per share.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 7,99,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing embroidery machines for expansion, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose.
Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is engaged in the business of exporting high fashion hand embroidery, accessories & finished garments. The company caters to various brands and fashion houses across Europe, UK, USA, Australia, European countries & Turkey regions. Further, it also provides services in customized designs in apparel segment. As on 31 July 2025, the company had 21 employees on payroll.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 10.63 crore and net profit of Rs 1.53 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
