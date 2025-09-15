BSE SME Vashishtha Luxury Fashion walks the runway with a modest debut

Shares of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion was trading at Rs 118.10 on the BSE, a premium of 6.40% compared with the issue price of Rs 111.

The scrip was listed at Rs 118, a premium of 6.31% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently flat compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 123 and a low of Rs 112.10. About 6 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion's IPO was subscribed 2.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 September 2025 and it closed on 10 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 109 to Rs 111 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 7,99,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing embroidery machines for expansion, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose. Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is engaged in the business of exporting high fashion hand embroidery, accessories & finished garments. The company caters to various brands and fashion houses across Europe, UK, USA, Australia, European countries & Turkey regions. Further, it also provides services in customized designs in apparel segment. As on 31 July 2025, the company had 21 employees on payroll.