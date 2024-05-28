Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Charms Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.03 200 0.390.03 1200 OPM %-11.11-133.33 --35.90-466.67 - PBDT-0.01-0.04 75 -0.13-0.14 7 PBT-0.01-0.04 75 -0.13-0.14 7 NP-0.01-0.04 75 -0.13-0.14 7

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

