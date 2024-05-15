Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.36% to Rs 1480.66 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 20.11% to Rs 379.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 316.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 1480.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1341.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.41% to Rs 1323.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1047.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 5644.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5187.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1480.661341.69 10 5644.185187.86 9 OPM %35.9433.68 -33.6829.82 - PBDT553.46471.17 17 1972.341595.68 24 PBT511.36428.06 19 1800.831420.88 27 NP379.82316.22 20 1323.661047.14 26

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

