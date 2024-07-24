Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 181.70 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declined 82.89% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 181.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.181.70218.985.058.999.6519.463.5215.662.5214.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp