Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 181.70 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declined 82.89% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 181.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales181.70218.98 -17 OPM %5.058.99 -PBDT9.6519.46 -50 PBT3.5215.66 -78 NP2.5214.73 -83

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

