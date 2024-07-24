Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2024.

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

VST Industries Ltd lost 16.41% to Rs 3901 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3918 shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd tumbled 5.02% to Rs 3599.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9583 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd crashed 4.25% to Rs 187.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd dropped 3.32% to Rs 829.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9505 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd corrected 3.25% to Rs 1469.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE news: No state ignored in Union Budget, says FM Sitharaman; INDIA bloc MPs walk out

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit increases 10% to Rs 2,138 crore

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's low, down 250 pts; Nifty near 24,400; TaMo, RIL shine

LIVE news updates: Bihar Assembly passes bill to check question paper leaks

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Significance, routes, guidelines & all you need to know

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story