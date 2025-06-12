C E Info Systems slumps after block deal

C E Info Systems dropped 8.55% to Rs 1785.30 after heavy block deal activity early today, 12 June 2025.While the buyers and sellers are unknown, media reports suggest that PhonePe likely sold off a 5% equity stake in the company through a block deal valued at Rs 476.2 crore. The transaction was reportedly offered at a floor price of Rs 1,750 per share, which represents a 10.36% discount to the stock's last closing price.
Trading volumes surged with BSE seeing 32.30 lakh shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of 5,787 shares. NSE volumes surged to 21.52 lakh shares, above the 3-month average of 1.01 lakh.
As of March 2025, promoters held a 51.65% stake in C.E. Info Systems. Among public shareholders, PhonePe held 18.74% stake.
C.E. Info Systems ("MapmyIndia") is Indias leading deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service ("MaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS"). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces ("APIs"), IoT and solutions to new-age tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of C E Info Systems rose 28.02% to Rs 48.57 crore while net sales rose 34.28% to Rs 143.55 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
