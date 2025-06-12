Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Times Guaranty Ltd, Indef Manufacturing Ltd, Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2025.

Cinevista Ltd crashed 9.77% to Rs 19.49 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 62184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33991 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd lost 8.12% to Rs 168.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1210 shares in the past one month.

Indef Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 7.62% to Rs 410.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28122 shares in the past one month.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd plummeted 7.53% to Rs 145.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10002 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd corrected 6.64% to Rs 69.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52239 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

