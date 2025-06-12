Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient Semiconductors announces strategic collaboration with MIPS

Cyient Semiconductors announces strategic collaboration with MIPS

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To leverage Cyient's Analog Mixed Signal capabilities and MIPS Atlas CPU IP for motor control and data center power delivery

Cyient Semiconductors, a fast-growing custom silicon company based in Hyderabad, and MIPS, a global leader in RISC-V processor IP, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop domain-optimized ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) and ASSP (application-specific standard product) solutions that leverage the MIPS Atlas portfolio of advanced, efficient processor IP.

The partnership will focus on enabling real-time, safety-critical applications, power delivery, and compute efficiency in demanding platforms for automotive, industrial, and data center markets. Motor Control & Data Center Power Delivery are focal platforms to leverage Cyient's Analog Mixed Signal capabilities and MIPS Atlas CPU IP.

As compute systems scale from cloud to the edge, intelligent power delivery is emerging as a key enabler of performance and efficiency, said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. Our collaboration with MIPS allows us to bring together embedded intelligence and advanced power architectures in custom silicon platforms built on a scalable, open foundation. Together, we are designing tomorrow's semiconductors purpose-built for a more connected and power-efficient world.

Demand for software defined vehicles, data center infrastructure, and industrial automation is driving growth for custom silicon. Customers can build advanced, differentiated solutions that are easy to program using MIPS advanced processor IP, based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture, combined with Cyient intelligent power and mixed-signal design expertise.

Targeted applications include motor drive control, intelligent power management, power delivery management, and safety-critical applications, offered as ASSP or ASIC platforms. OEMs and system integrators will benefit from faster time-to-market, avoiding proprietary lock-ins, and optimized platform cost.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex tumbles over 781 pts; metal shares decline

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Happiest Minds appoints Anand Balakrishnan as chief financial officer

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ratnamani Metals at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story