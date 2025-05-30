Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C J Gelatine Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

C J Gelatine Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

May 30 2025
Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 11.38 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 41.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.3811.25 1 41.2940.89 1 OPM %3.876.58 -4.074.65 - PBDT0.380.42 -10 0.770.77 0 PBT0.23-0.13 LP 0.190.22 -14 NP0.05-0.21 LP 0.08-1.95 LP

May 30 2025

