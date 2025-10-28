Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi season, tentative budgetary requirement seen at Rs 37952 crore

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for RABI Season 2025-26 (from 01.10.2025 to 31.03.2026) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The tentative budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2025-26 would be approximately Rs 37,952.29 crore. This is approximate Rs 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers including Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2025-26 (applicable from 01.10.2025 to 31.03.2026) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. Government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers including DAP to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by NBS Scheme w.e.f. 01.04.2010.

