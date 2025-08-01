Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet enhances budgetary allocation for PMKSY to Rs 6520 cr

Cabinet enhances budgetary allocation for PMKSY to Rs 6520 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet on Thursday increased the budgetary outlay for the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) by Rs 1,920 crore to Rs 6,520 crore to boost the food processing sector. The enhanced funds, to be provided this fiscal, will be utilised for 50 multi-product food irradiation units and 100 food testing labs. The decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Sellowrap Industries unfolds gently on D-Street debut

Netweb Tech surges after Q1 PAT spurts 100% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 381 MW wind energy order from Zelestra

Shanti Gold International jumps on debut

SSWL net turnover jumps 4% YoY in July 2025

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story