NSE SME Sellowrap Industries unfolds gently on D-Street debut

Shares of Sellowrap Industries was trading at Rs 86.50 on the NSE, a premium of 4.22% compared with the issue price of Rs 83.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a premium of 8.43% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.89% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 90.80 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 18.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sellowrap Industries' IPO was subscribed 61.56 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 July 2025 and it closed on 29 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 189 to 199 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 36,48,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 67.71% from 92.18% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards purchase of plant & machinery, infrastructure development and other auxiliary equipments, funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Sellowrap Industries on 24 July 2025, raised Rs 8.59 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.35 lakh shares at Rs 199 per share to 15 anchor investor. Sellowrap Industries is a leading manufacturer of high-quality components for the automotive and white goods sectors. The company specializes in both adhesive and non-adhesive parts, placing a strong emphasis on quality, cost-efficiency, and customer value. Its diverse product range includes plastic injection moulded parts for both interior and exterior applications, PU foam mouldings, foam products, labels and stickers, screen sealing components, and EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) mouldings. With a commitment to innovation and performance, Sellowrap Industries continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients across various industries. As of January 31, 2025, the company employs a total of 708 individuals, comprising 159 permanent employees on its payroll and 549 contractual workers.