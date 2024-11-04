Cairn Oil & Gas signs MoU with UNEP's Oil & Gas Methane Partnership

For reiterating its commitment towards becoming Net Zero Carbon by 2030

Cairn Oil & Gas (part of Vedanta Group) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) flagship methane reporting and mitigation initiative - Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, making it the first Oil & Gas producer in India to commit to effective reduction of methane emissions, further accelerating its efforts to decarbonise its operations.

OGMP 2.0 established a comprehensive framework that includes best practices for emissions management and a robust reporting system. It emphasises accurate measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) of methane emissions to drive reductions effectively.

Under this MoU, Cairn will establish a 5-year methane reduction target and transparently report its progress to OGMP. This would enable Cairn to analyse its emission profiles and utilise the data to mitigate emissions cost-effectively. With this partnership, Cairn reaffirms its commitment to accelerate its efforts towards becoming Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

OGMP 2.0 covers over 40% of global oil and gas production empowering companies to improve the quality and accuracy of emissions data for effective methane reduction.

