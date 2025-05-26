Calcom Vision consolidated net profit rises 39.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.02% to Rs 60.26 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision rose 39.74% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.02% to Rs 60.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.50% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.84% to Rs 157.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

60.2647.07157.26160.207.485.487.425.392.982.237.835.151.881.443.872.161.090.781.121.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News