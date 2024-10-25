Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of California Software Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.071.03 4 OPM %23.3621.36 -PBDT0.250.22 14 PBT0.100.04 150 NP0.080.04 100

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

