California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of California Software Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.071.03 4 OPM %23.3621.36 -PBDT0.250.22 14 PBT0.100.04 150 NP0.080.04 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News