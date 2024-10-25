California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of California Software Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.071.0323.3621.360.250.220.100.040.080.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News