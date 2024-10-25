Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 0.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 1750.42 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics declined 0.80% to Rs 125.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 1750.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1234.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

