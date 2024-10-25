Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 9992.53 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 19.84% to Rs 2140.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1786.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 9992.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8438.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9992.538438.66 18 OPM %72.5972.31 -PBDT2910.392489.06 17 PBT2751.532352.28 17 NP2140.401786.10 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Fairfax not to bring down CSB Bank stake in 5 years: MD & CEO Pralay Mondal

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story