Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 19.84% to Rs 2140.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1786.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 9992.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8438.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9992.538438.6672.5972.312910.392489.062751.532352.282140.401786.10

