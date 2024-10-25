Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 9992.53 croreNet profit of Shriram Finance rose 19.84% to Rs 2140.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1786.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 9992.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8438.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9992.538438.66 18 OPM %72.5972.31 -PBDT2910.392489.06 17 PBT2751.532352.28 17 NP2140.401786.10 20
