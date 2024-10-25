Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net loss of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.30 -20 OPM %-45.83-3.33 -PBDT-0.11-0.01 -1000 PBT-0.12-0.01 -1100 NP-0.120.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Fairfax not to bring down CSB Bank stake in 5 years: MD & CEO Pralay Mondal

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story