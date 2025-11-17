California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 187.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of California Software Company rose 187.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.541.0729.2223.360.450.250.310.100.230.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News