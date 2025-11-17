Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 172.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.64% to Rs 108.69 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals rose 172.92% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.64% to Rs 108.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.108.6966.833.365.162.811.461.780.511.310.48

