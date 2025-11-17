Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 128.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 161.81% to Rs 175211.76 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 128.38% to Rs 104.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 161.81% to Rs 175211.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66923.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.175211.7666923.670.100.11149.7865.87137.0254.37104.0545.56

