Volumes jump at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

SKF India Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, ITC Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 December 2025.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd witnessed volume of 27.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.14% to Rs.774.40. Volumes stood at 6.44 lakh shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29035 shares. The stock slipped 1.03% to Rs.1,872.30. Volumes stood at 68422 shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.11% to Rs.1,757.30. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Kaynes Technology India Ltd clocked volume of 60.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.52 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.40% to Rs.4,560.00. Volumes stood at 26.68 lakh shares in the last session.
ITC Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 88.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.206.06. Volumes stood at 12.25 lakh shares in the last session.
