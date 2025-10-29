Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 1832.40 crore

Net profit of Raymond Lifestyle rose 78.26% to Rs 75.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 1832.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1708.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1832.401708.2612.3312.57199.03188.51107.61112.2675.1942.18

