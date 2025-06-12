Aegis Logistics' arm commissions Cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

Aegis Logistics has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea Lord Containers (SCL), has commissioned a cryogenic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal at Mangalore.

The terminal, which has a static storage capacity of 82,000 metric tonnes, commenced operations on 12 June 2025, for the storage and terminalling of liquified petroleum gases.

The said terminal, developed by SCL on behalf of Aegis Vopak Terminals, an associate company, the terminal will be transferred to Aegis Vopak Terminals at a later date. The company will provide further updates to the stock exchanges in due course.

Aegis Logistics is engaged in the import and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as the storage and terminalling of LPG, petroleum, oil, and chemical products. The company also undertakes the construction of terminals and allied infrastructure to support its logistics and energy operations.