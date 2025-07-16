Canara Bank gains for third consecutive session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 116.27, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.27, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. Canara Bank has risen around 6.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57006.65, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 198.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 202 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 116.9, up 1.32% on the day. Canara Bank is up 0.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 6.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.