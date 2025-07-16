Bank of Baroda gains for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 247.33, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 247.33, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 3.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57006.65, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 248.43, up 1.25% on the day. Bank of Baroda is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Bank index.