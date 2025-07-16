Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Kanto Cylinder announces EKC FZE's exit from Hungary project

Everest Kanto Cylinder announces EKC FZE's exit from Hungary project

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Everest Kanto Cylinder announced that in view of the geopolitical situation in the region, EKC International FZE, Dubai (EKC FZE) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company did not pursue setting up the manufacturing facility for seamless high pressure gas cylinders in Hungary.

To consolidate the losses and take exit from the Hungary project, EKC FZE therefore, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its 80% shareholding in the Joint Venture (JV), EKC Europe Zrt., Hungary with its JV partner in Hungary, R Gipari Kft. and its associates R Group Holding Zrt. and R Andr. The Parties agreed and fixed the price of shares at 96000 EUR. The Buyers shall purchase the shares in the proportion as under: - R Andr- 37.5% - R Group Holding Zrt.- 37.5% - R Gipari Kft. 25%;

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Ports approves tender offer to purchase Senior Notes up to US$ 450 million

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story