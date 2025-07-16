Federal Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.48, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.48, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 4.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57006.65, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 214.28, up 1.15% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 9.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Bank index.