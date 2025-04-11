Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank gains on appointing Amit Mittal as GCFO

Canara Bank gains on appointing Amit Mittal as GCFO

Apr 11 2025
Canara Bank rose 2.33% to Rs 90.54 after the bank announced the appointment of Amit Mittal as group chief financial officer (GCFO) for a period of three years.

Amit Mittal, a chartered accountant by qualification, brings over 16 years of extensive banking experience across various branches and administrative offices in multiple roles. He has been associated with the bank since May 2008.

Canara Bank operates across several segments, including treasury operations, retail banking operations, wholesale banking operations, life insurance operations, and other banking operations. Its retail banking segment includes digital banking and other retail services.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 11.2% to Rs 4,214.16 crore on a 5.1% jump in total income to Rs 37,429.90 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Apr 11 2025

