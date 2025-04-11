Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, Orchasp Ltd and Ravinder Heights Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2025.

Raj Television Network Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 72 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7363 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 24.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1417 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd lost 6.57% to Rs 34.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2127 shares in the past one month.

Orchasp Ltd shed 5.85% to Rs 3.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd plummeted 5.82% to Rs 46.31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5354 shares in the past one month.

