Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 April 2025.

Muthoot Finance Ltd crashed 5.88% to Rs 2014.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22308 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd lost 4.05% to Rs 1712.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10118 shares in the past one month.

Eureka Forbes Ltd tumbled 3.79% to Rs 494. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11856 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd slipped 3.38% to Rs 10.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sheela Foam Ltd plummeted 3.11% to Rs 658.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28159 shares in the past one month.

