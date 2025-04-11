Gallantt Ispat spurts as board to mull capacity expansion

Gallantt Ispat jumped 6% to Rs 423.25 after the company said its board will meet on 16 April 2025, to consider capacity expansion at its units in Gorakhpur, UP.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the meeting will consider expansion in the capacities of various manufacturing units of the company situated at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Gallantt Ispat is engaged in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. To support its operations, the company has established captive power plants at both its Gorakhpur and Kutch units to meet internal power requirements. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Village Samakhyali, District Kutch, Gujarat (Gujarat Unit), and Sahjanwa, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (Gorakhpur Unit).

On a consolidated basis, Gallantt Ispat's net profit surged 118.68% to Rs 113.67 crore on 5.24% increase in net sales to Rs 1,118.32 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

