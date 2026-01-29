Canara Bank Q3 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 5,155 cr

Canara Bank reported standalone net profit jumped 25.61% to Rs 5,155.11 crore on a 10.43% increase in total income to Rs 39,880.96 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 23.29% YoY to Rs 6,705.11 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) rose 1.13% to Rs 9,252 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 9,149 crore in Q3 FY25.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 13,97,045 crore as of 31 December 2025, registering a growth of 11.10% compared with Rs 12,57,426 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Domestic advances rose 13.34% to Rs 11,19,289 crore as of 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 9,87,591 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.08% as of 31 December 2025, reduced from 2.35% as of September 2025 and 3.34% as of December 2024. The Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.45% as of 31 December 2025, down from 0.54% as of 30 September 2025 and 0.89% as of 31 December 2024. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 94.19% as of December 2025 against 93.59% as of September 2025 and 91.26% as of December 2024. CRAR stood at 16.50% as of 31 December 2025. Out of which CET1 stood at 12.37%, Tier-I was at 14.60%, and Tier-II stood at 1.90%.