Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company declined 2.68% to Rs 48.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 107.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.107.65104.4863.1464.9067.8367.4566.0566.2748.7150.05

